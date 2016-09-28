EBR Metro Council approves moving polling places damaged by flood

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Wednesday night to change an ordinance so that polling places for the upcoming election can by moved.

More than 60 precincts were damaged following historic flooding in August, which affects about 35,000 voters. The election on November 8 will have voters in the parish deciding on a new president, a U.S. Senate seat, six U.S. representatives and several local races.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks-Daniel said it is important that voters not allow the flood to keep them from the polls.

"Of course this is the year where we have an opportunity to vote for a new mayor and several of our council seats, the majority of our council seats are up for election so as local government and all the things that are going on in our city-parish government more than ever we need our residents and our voters to be active in voting," she added.

The change will include polling places in wards one, two and three in the parish. Voters can contact the Registrar’s office for more information.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.