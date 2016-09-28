Halloween Events: Parades, trick-or-treating, and activities

Halloween originated as an ancient Celtic festival, but now, it's a kid-friendly event celebrated throughout the month of October. As the days grow shorter and the air gets cooler, there will be plenty of fun activities for people of all ages.

We will continue to update this list with new events as we receive them. Events are organized by date. Please check back for more.

TRICK-OR-TREATING TIMES/LOCATIONS:

All parishes within the WAFB viewing area are reporting that trick-or-treating will be held on Tuesday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. We will note any exceptions to that day/time if they are announced. Please check back.

Glen Oaks Park Elementary: The school will host a free event for kids on Halloween Day from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will host about 500 or more kids with help from Frito Lay, All-Star Chevrolet, Coca Cola, Glen Oaks Park Elementary, and ThePrezFoundation. The event will be held at Glen Oaks Park Elementary, located at 5656 Lanier Dr. in Baton Rouge.

HAUNTED HOUSES/CORN MAZES:

The 13th Gate: Opening night is Friday, September 22 . The Necropolis 13 is unlike any Haunted Attraction ever created. Imagine walking through a haunted New Orleans-style Cemetery (meaning crumbling stone and mortar above ground crypts) in the dead of the night. The cemetery takes up an entire city block and is a labyrinth of over 400 dark crypts for you to explore, all the while avoiding the multitudes of the living dead freshly awakened by Baron Samedi, the Voodoo Lord of the Dead. To enter the cemetery, you must first descend 13 steps down into an open grave, deep into dark underground catacombs. From there, it’s a half-mile terror-filled trek to the exit. Necropolis 13 is located next to the box office across the street from The 13th Gate. Save $10 when you purchase a combo tickets to both events. There is a Voodoo Fire Show every Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. General admission is $25. Click here for more information.

Cajun Country Corn Maze: The corn maze is located in Pine Grove on Hwy. 16. The maze is located 1 mile east of 42360 (Napa Auto) in Pine Grove, and 5 miles west of 35999 (Bear Creek Western Store) in Montpelier. The maze provides good, wholesome, family-oriented entertainment in a farm setting. The goal is to provide a place for people to learn about the food and fiber produced on the farms of Louisiana, while celebrating Cajun heritage and Louisiana culture. Opening day for the maze is Friday, October 7. It's open every weekend through November 5. For more information, click here.

HALLOWEEN PARADES:

Halloween Critical Mass Bike Parade: Critical Mass is a bike ride that began in 1992 and occurs worldwide on the last Friday of each month. The Halloween Critical Mass is typically the largest of the year, with bicyclists dressed up in Halloween costumes, handing out candy while pedaling around Baton Rouge. Come dressed up and lit up, as the ride will be mostly after dark, and front and rear lights are required per Louisiana law. Critical Mass Baton Rouge will roll from City Park at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 27 . Click here for more information.

7th Annual Baton Rouge Halloween Parade: The parade will roll, rain or shine, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. This year's theme is Rhythm and Boos! Leading the way will be Grand Marshal, Patrick Mulhearn, King Mark Bounds and Queen Judy Gonzales. The parade starts on the corner of Government and St. Phillip and goes around the curve to head north on River Rd. It then rolls east on Convention, north on 7th, west on Main, south on 5th, west on Laurel, and ends at River Rd. For those with very young children, there will be a no alcohol zone on Convention between 5th and 7th, and a no scare zone on 7th between Convention and Laurel. Before the parade, there will be a Pumpkin Pie Race, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a Halloween Town that will include activities, food, and live music. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will have a donation truck at the event. Click here for more information about the parade.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS:

Halloween Fun Bat Painting: Kids ages 5-9 are invited to the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library on Saturday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m. to hear a reading of There Was an Old Witch by Howard Reeves. After the reading, kids will be able to make a Halloween bat painting craft.

Halloween Word-Picture Match Story and Craft: Kids ages 4 and 5 are welcome at the Greenwell Springs Rd. Regional Branch Library on Saturday, October 7 at 2:30 p.m. to hear a reading of Clifford's Halloween by Norman Bridwell and Bad Kitty Scaredy-Cat by Nick Bruel. Kids will also be able to complete a word-picture match game afterwards.

Paint a Zombie Pumpkin Contest: Teens are invited to the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 9 to participate in a pumpkin painting contest. Supplies will be provided. Who can create the creepiest creature?

Monsters Don't Scare Me Story and Craft: Kids ages 9-11 are welcome at the Carver Branch Library on Wednesday, October 11 at 4:30 p.m. to hear a reading of Goosebumps: The Haunted Mask by R.L. Stine. Afterwards, kids can make a monster mask to wear out on Halloween night.

Kids ages 9-11 are welcome at the Carver Branch Library on at 4:30 p.m. to hear a reading of Goosebumps: The Haunted Mask by R.L. Stine. Afterwards, kids can make a monster mask to wear out on Halloween night. Halloween "Spooktacular" Movie on the Plaza: Ghouls, ghosts, and goblins of all ages can come to the Main Library at Goodwood at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13 to watch the 1993 Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the bewitching Sanderson sisters. On Halloween night after 300 years, a trio of witch sisters are raised from the dead in Salem, Massachusetts, and it’s up to two teenagers, a young girl, and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror once and for all. Feel free to bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit comfortably while you watch. The film also will be simulcast in the Large Meeting Room for those who prefer an air conditioned option. Local vendors and food trucks will be on site for the purchase of refreshments.

Theatre Baton Rouge Costume Sale: Looking for the perfect Halloween costume? Theatre Baton Rouge (TBR) is holding its annual costume sale on Friday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vintage and modern costumes for all ages will be for sale, with prices starting as low as 50 cents. TBR is located at 7155 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Theatre Baton Rouge (TBR) is performing The Rocky Horror Picture Show October 13-28 with all performances beginning at 8 p.m. There will also be a special midnight performance on October 28. Tickets are $25 each, while student tickets are $20 each. Throw bags will be available for purchase at the door for $5. Buy tickets online here, or call the TBR box office at 225-924-6496.

Chocolate Owl Pops Food Crafting: On Tuesday, October 17 at 4:30 p.m., there will be an instructional workshop on how to make a fun and festive Halloween treat. All supplies to make the snack will be provided.

Spooky Spectrum: The eerie side of STEM rears its bizarre head at this family-friendly offering. HRPO's Halloween event returns with all new demonstrations, experiments, games, and allegedly true accounts of science gone creepy! The event will be held at the Highland Road Park Observatory on Saturday, October 21 from 6 to 10 p.m.

: The eerie side of STEM rears its bizarre head at this family-friendly offering. HRPO’s Halloween event returns with all new demonstrations, experiments, games, and allegedly true accounts of science gone creepy! The event will be held at the Highland Road Park Observatory on from 6 to 10 p.m. BREC's 21st Annual Boo at the Zoo: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 21st annual Boo at the Zoo event on October 21, 22, 28, and 29 . This extravaganza is Baton Rouge's largest trick-or-treating event and is expected to draw a larger than ever crowd this year. The event includes more than 20 trick-or-treating stations, a Halloween hay maze, Ed-Zoo-Cation Station, a spooky train ride, and an enchanted swamp tour. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular zoo admission prices apply. For more information, click here, or call 225-775-3877.

Pumpkin Carving Contest: Want to show off your skills? On Thursday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the event will be held at FifoCon Game Convention and Maker's Showcase inside the Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium, located at 103 France St. For rules and more information, click here.

Halloween Day at the Museum: What happens when you combine Harry Potter with astronomy and art three days before Halloween in an historic train station turned museum? Go to the Louisiana Art and Science Museum on Saturday, October 28 to find out. Featuring themed activities beginning at 2 p.m. and culminating with a live presentation of The Astronomical World of Harry Potter at 5 p.m., this is sure to be a WANDerful day out for muggles from ages 3 to 103.

: What happens when you combine Harry Potter with astronomy and art three days before Halloween in an historic train station turned museum? Go to the Louisiana Art and Science Museum on to find out. Featuring themed activities beginning at 2 p.m. and culminating with a live presentation of The Astronomical World of Harry Potter at 5 p.m., this is sure to be a WANDerful day out for muggles from ages 3 to 103. Halloween Story and Craft: Children ages 3-8 are invited to the Fairwood Branch Library between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 to hear a reading of various Halloween-themed stories, including Hallo-Wiener by Dav Pilkey. After the readings, kids will be able to make a Halloween-themed paper craft. Kids can choose between a bat, Frankenstein, or a jack-o-lantern. All supplies will be provided while they last.

