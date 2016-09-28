Events list: Halloween parades, haunted houses, activities

Halloween originated as an ancient Celtic festival, but it is now a kid-friendly event celebrated throughout the month of October. As the days grow shorter and the air gets cooler, there will be plenty of fun activities for people of all ages.

We will continue to update this list with new events. Please check back.

TRICK OR TREATING TIMES/LOCATIONS:

All parishes within the WAFB viewing area are reporting that trick-or-treating will be held on Tuesday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. We will note any exceptions to that day/time if they are announced. Please check back.

Glen Oaks Park Elementary: Will host a free event for kids on Halloween day from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will host about 500 hundred or more kids that day with help from Frio Lay, All-star Chevrolet Salesman, coca cola, Glen oaks park Elementary, and ThePrezFoundation. The event will be held at Glen Oaks Park Elementary, which is located at 5656 Lanier Dr , Baton Rouge, La 70812.

HAUNTED HOUSES/CORN MAZE:

13TH Gate: Opening night is September 22: Necropolis 13 is unlike any Haunted Attraction ever created. Imagine walking through a haunted New Orleans-style Cemetery (meaning crumbling stone & mortar above ground crypts) in the dead of the night. The cemetery takes up an entire city block and is a labyrinth of over 400 dark crypts for you to explore, all the while avoiding the multitudes of the living dead freshly awakened by Baron Samedi, the Voodoo Lord of the Dead. To enter the cemetery you must first descend 13 steps down into an open grave deep into dark underground catacombs. From there it’s a half-mile terror-filled trek to the exit.Necropolis 13 is located next to the box office across the street from The 13th Gate. Save $10 when you purchase a combo tickets to both events.Voodoo Fire Show every Friday & Saturday nights at 8 pm. General admission is $25. Click here for more information.

HALLOWEEN PARADES:

7th Annual Baton Rouge Halloween Parade: Will roll, rain or shine, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This year’s theme is Rhythm and Boos! Leading the way will be Grand Marshal, Patrick Mulhearn, King Mark Bounds and Queen Judy Gonzales. The parade begins at 2 p.m. on the corner of Government and St. Phillip and goes around the curve to head north on River Road. It then rolls east on Convention, north on 7th, west on Main, south on 5th, west on Laurel, and ends at River Road. For those with very young children, there will be a no alcohol zone on Convention between 5th and 7th, and a no scare zone on 7th between Convention and Laurel. Before the parade there will be a Pumpkin Pie Race, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a Halloween Town that will include activities, food and live music. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will have a donation truck at the event. Click here for more information about the parade.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS:

Pumpkin Carving Contest: Want to show off your skills? On Thursday, October 26, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be held at FifoCon Game Convention and Maker’s Showcase inside the Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium located at 103 France Street. For rules and more information, click here.

: The eerie side of STEM rears its bizarre head at this family-friendly offering. HRPO’s Halloween event returns with all new demonstrations, experiments, games and alleged true accounts of science gone creepy! The event will be held at the Highland Road Park Observatory on Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. 10 p.m. Halloween "Spooktacular" Movie on the Plaza! Ghouls, ghosts and goblins of all ages can come to the Main Library at Goodwood at 7 p.m. Friday, October 13, to watch the 1993 Halloween classic film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the bewitching Sanderson sisters. On Halloween night after 300 years, a trio of witch sisters are raised from the dead in Salem, Massachusetts, and it’s up to two teenagers, a young girl and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror once and for all. Feel free to bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit comfortably while you watch. The film also will be simulcast in the Large Meeting Room for those who prefer an air conditioned option. Local vendors and food trucks will be on site for the purchase of refreshments.

