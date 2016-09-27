Road to Recovery: Sgt. Bruce Simmons' recovery from July ambush shooting

Sgt. Bruce Simmons is recovering well from being shot in the shoulder during July's ambush shooting.

Simmons had staples and sutures removed from his hip, leg, and arm. The wounds are healing well. He still has no upward movement or movement of his wrist and fingers in his left hand. Two weeks ago, he had his third extensive surgery on the shattered bone in his arm.

Sgt. Bruce Simmons was shot in the shoulder during the shooting ambush incident. He was released four days after the shooting and returned to his home in Central to a warm welcome of around 100 friends, family, and local business owners.

He will continue physical therapy 3 days a week until he fully regains strength in his limbs. To his surprise, Sgt Simmons' infinity cross tattoo, located where he was wounded, is still intact.

