Bayou Country Superfest relocates to New Orleans

Bayou Country Superfest announced today that the 2017 festival will be held at the world-famous Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

“We are excited to announce that the Louisiana Memorial Day Weekend tradition that is Bayou Country Superfest is going under the Dome in New Orleans," said Quint Davis, Producer/Director of the Superfest. "When we started the Bayou Country Superfest, our goal was to create one of the great country music celebrations in America and grow it into an annual holiday tradition for Louisiana."

The annual country music fest, normally held in Tiger Stadium, is scheduled for May 26 – 28. This will be the eighth edition of the Superfest and is being relocated from Tiger Stadium due to renovations scheduled at the stadium.

"The large scale stadium-type festival we all loved in Tiger Stadium, which is not available to host the event, will make a triumphant move to the only other facility in the state that equals Tiger Stadium as a world renowned sports and entertainment venue—the Mercedes-Benz Superdome," Davis added.

The move will come as a big loss to the Baton Rouge tourism industry.

Superfest broke a record in 2014 when an estimated 135,000 people attended the three-day live concerts. In turn, Baton Rouge hotels and restaurants also profited.

“We are delighted to have Bayou Country Superfest remain in Louisiana this coming year and hope to host this amazing concert series for years to come,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser. “We are thankful that partners across the State came together to support this event because it brings so much exciting talent and thousands of people from all over to enjoy the best of Louisiana.”

The full talent lineup and ticket information for the Bayou Country Superfest will be announced on December 1.

