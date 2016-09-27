Bayou Country Superfest relocates to New Orleans

The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the roof of the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, which is currently under construction.More >>
A Facebook post by a Tangipahoa Parish school board member has been deleted and an apology has been issued after he shared a photo of a noose.More >>
After two reported threats at two different schools in Ascension Parish were eliminated, some parents still decided to keep their kids home.More >>
The wounded goose that was rescued from the LSU lakes one week ago continues to recover at the LSU Vet School and could be released back into the wild by the end of next week, the school said Tuesday.More >>
According to a spokesperson with the LSU Lab School, extra security has been put in place after a possible social media threat was reportedly made against the school, however, it's believed there is no immediate danger to the school.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
