Lunch with Coach O - Florida Preview

KICKOFF: Noon Saturday at Tiger Stadium

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

RECORD: LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC), Florida (7-2, 5-2 SEC)

SERIES: Florida leads 31-28-3

LAST MEETING: LSU 35, Florida 28 (Oct. 17, 2015, in Tiger Stadium)

Interim head coach Ed Orgeron previews Saturday's much anticipated rescheduled match-up against the Florida Gators on Lunch with Coach O at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Orgeron looks to continue success after then No. 24 Tigers rolled the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks, 38-10, returning the Golden Boot back to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers continue to find success with their ground game, as running back Derrius Guice ran for 252 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Star running back Leonard Fournette also added 98 yards on 17 carries with 3 touchdowns, tying Charles Alexander for third all-time career rushing touchdowns with 40.

After a wild weekend of upsets throughout the NCAA, LSU jumped up to No. 16 in the AP Poll. The Tigers remain No. 24 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

This game comes after the cancellation of the original October 8 scheduled matchup at the The Swamp in Gainsville. The game was canceled due to Hurricane Matthew approaching the Florida panhandle and SEC officials ultimately deciding to cancel it, rather than relocate. A neutral site game was not considered.

The Tigers, as a team, was let down by not playing the game, with Orgeron saying it felt like walking in on Christmas Day without any presents.

LSU Athletic Director, Joe Alleva, said the university tried everything they could to make the originally scheduled game happen, including offering the Gators hotels, travel plans, and even LSU's airplane.

Florida's Athletic Director, Jeremy Foley, insisted it was "a lot of different moving parts" and the safety of the people involved was the ultimate concern, despite other schools in the region finding a way to relocate their games.

Rescheduling the game was the most difficult part of the process. Alleva was firm that LSU would play a home game on November 19, which was originally scheduled against South Alabama. The Tigers ultimately had to buyout that game, in order for the Florida matchup to happen.

The Gators also had to agree to come to Tiger Stadium, despite the game originally being scheduled as a home game for Florida in Gainsville.

Last year, LSU defeated Florida with a fake field goal in the 4th quarter that helped in a 34-28 victory. Much like with Arkansas last week, the Tigers found success against the Gators with their impressive ground game. Leonard Fournette rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns and the team totaled for 423 yards of total offense.

