Toddler survives fatal crash after being ejected from vehicle

A toddler survived a major crash after being ejected from the vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened at roughly 10:50 p.m. in the 8000 block of Airline Highway.

Investigators say two cars collided, causing one vehicle to go off the road into a construction area. The car hit a concrete driveway, which caused the car to roll and land upside down.

During the crash the toddler was tossed from the vehicle. Amazingly, the child was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, Ronald Dunn, 24, died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital and was in stable condition as well.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

