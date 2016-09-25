Hung jury results in mistrial for man accused of murder

A jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict in the case of a man accused of a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a young father. The future of the case is in limbo.

After several hours of deliberation, the jury foreman informed Judge Bonnie Jackson that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not reach a verdict in the case against defendant Eric Johnson.

A mistrial was declared and Judge Jackson scheduled a status hearing to be held on October 25, 2016.

Until then, Johnson will remain behind bars at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he has remained since his arrest on August 13, 2014.

Johnson is accused of killing Kedrick Ricard, 28, and opening statements began Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The shooting happened at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive on August 12, 2014.

During the trial the prosecution called nearly a dozen witnesses to testify.

Family friends say Ricard was dropping off baby supplies to the mother of his then 8-month-old child when he was shot.

Johnson was arrested the day after the shooting and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

