Alabama 5th grader with big heart donates toys to Baton Rouge flood victims

A fifth grader from Hoover, Alabama was in Baton Rouge with a truckload of toys he collected to donate to kids who lost everything in August's flooding.

Jacob Hauguel says he thought of the idea after watching the flood coverage on TV and realized he wanted to help. The mature youngster says he heard about all the donations pouring in, but thought there was one need that was not quite being addressed the way he felt it should.

"I heard like clothes, toiletries, and all that stuff. Well what about the kids? How will they snuggle with something or play with anything,” said Jacob.

"I'm very proud that he's thinking of others, that he's not just you know, wanting to get the next new gadget. He wants to give to other kids and you know, see how it makes the other kids feel great to have something to love," said Jacob’s mother, Laura Hauguel.

Jacob and his mother drove the toys to Baton Rouge on Friday, September 23 and gave them away Saturday at the Bethel Temple of God on Airline Highway. They plan to donate any leftover toys to schools in the area.

