BRPD delivers donated school supplies to kids from flooded school

With supplies donated from police departments across the country in hand, officers held a special event at a Baton Rouge elementary school.

"This warms your heart," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie. "We've had such a rough summer with everything that's been going on and to see them smile, see them laugh, it just kind of made you feel like we're going to get through this, we're going to push forward and everything is going to go back to normal."

The school supplies were sent to the Baton Rouge Police Department and officers with the motorcycle division divided them out and stuffed them into donated bookbags.

"A lot of these kids have problems identifying with law enforcement officers, so when they come in, it really makes them feel great," said Bernard Williams, principal of Glen Oaks Park Elementary. "Our kids are really excited to be able to see law enforcement doing great things for them, so it's really a big impact for the school."

The kids were not the only benefactors. Supplies were also provided for the administration and new books were given for the library.

