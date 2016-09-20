'Getaway driver' takes plea deal for connection to death of high school football coach

A man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for his part in a shooting that resulted in the death of a high school football coach.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III, Lemark Cloud entered the plea deal Tuesday afternoon. In exchange for his plea, his original charge of accessory to second-degree murder has been amended to attempted felon in possession of a firearm.

The terms of the plea include his cooperation to testify in any future cases related to the shooting. His sentencing date is set for December 15, 2016. He faces a maximum of 7 years.

"The factual basis the defendant agreed to was that on November 16, 2014, he was the driver of a vehicle and a man known as JMarc, aka Jamarcus Goodman, was a passenger in the vehicle who shot and killed the victim Juan Joseph," Moore said. "During the investigation, a witness positively identified Lemark Cloud as the driver and a person in possession of a firearm that night. The firearm used to kill Juan Joseph was later recovered approximately 100 yards from Lemark Cloud's residence."

Moore says Goodman is currently in custody in Texas. He was recently sentenced for an aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Lemark's cousin, Kedric Cloud, was also arrested and was initially believed to be the shooter. The case went before a grand jury in March 2015, but was pretermitted.

Joseph was the quarterbacks coach at West St. John High School. He was the father of a daughter, had a second child on the way and was the brother of former Southern quarterback Dray Joseph.

The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument.

The case is assigned to Judge Richard Anderson.

