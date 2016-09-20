Students from flooded school say donation from Taylor Swift will help them 'shake it off'

Taylor Swift continues to provide financial assistance to areas impacted by a flood that's been described as a 1,000-year flood. The latest benefactor is an elementary school in Central.

According to Superintendent Michael Faulk, Swift's management team reached out to the school system and pledged to donate money to help restore the library at Tanglewood Elementary.

Faulk said Swift's donation was "a very pleasant surprise" that came from the compassion her team has for helping. The students showed their gratitude with a video.

“It’s okay, because we’re Central Schools and we’re going to shake it off,” a young student says at the beginning of the video, which is set to Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off.”

Officials say it will be several weeks before Tanglewood Elementary will finish restoration. For now, students are working out of temporary classrooms set up at Central Intermediate School.

The Ascension Parish School system announced last week that Swift has also donated to its school system. They say she pledged $50,000 for the recovery effort.

"We are overwhelmed by the generosity of those wanting to help our students. We are particularly honored that Taylor Swift is reaching out to us. Her investment in our children will have far reaching impacts as we recover from the flood," said Ascension Public Schools superintendent, David Alexander.

In the days following the flooding, Swift announced that she would donate $1 million to Louisiana for flood relief.

“We began The 1989 World Tour in Louisiana, and the wonderful fans there made us feel completely at home. The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking,” the 26-year-old said in a statement.

Swift has also served as a headling performer at Bayou Country Superfest in Baton Rouge.

Dosomething.org named Taylor Swift as the most charitable celebrity for the last four years.

