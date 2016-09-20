Trial underway for man accused of killing father of 6

A man accused of killing a father of 6 children is standing trial in a Baton Rouge courtroom.

Eric Johnson is on trial for the shooting death of Kedrick Ricard, 28. Judge Bonnie Jackson is presiding over the case and opening statements began Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

The shooting happened at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive on August 12, 2014.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in shooting death of father of 6

“In the broad open of the daytime for someone to just take a good father away from their children, it's just sad," a family friend said to WAFB News the day of the shooting. "It's pitiful. It's pitiful. I could never ever say he was a bad person. He wasn't an out person. He wasn't a violent person. He was a hard working young man.”

Family friends say Ricard was dropping off baby supplies to the mother of his then 8-month-old child when he was shot. Witnesses told investigators that Johnson followed Ricard when he walked away and shot him several times from behind.

Johnson was arrested the day after the shooting and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. He has remained behind bars since the day of his arrest.

