Find a high-quality Halloween costume for as low as 50 cents

It's about that time of year when people start thinking about what to wear for Halloween. Theatre Baton Rouge has an option for you.

With prices as low as 50 cents, anyone can afford to have a high-quality outfit for All Hallows Eve. The sale will run from October 8-12. Hours are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 .m. to 1 p.m.

The annual event allows the theatre to clear some space in its vast closet, while also raising funds for future productions.

But before you decide, keep in mind that all sales are final. And, before you walk out the door, you might want to check out the ticket desk for some Halloween themed entertainment.

Theatre Baton Rouge will present Rocky Horror Picture Show October 20-31.

For more information call (225) 924-6496.

