Big gift to be given away at Mini Maker Faire

3D printing is all the rage, but the newest gadget doesn’t come cheap.

For the second year, Acadian Robotics has donated a 3D printer that will be given away at the Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire.

The event is hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library and it’s a lot like show-and-tell. There are a variety of booths that showcase the interesting and unique things people, or makers, do in this city.

The booths range from crafters to scientists. There’s a little something for everyone.

If that wasn’t interesting enough, let’s toss in a celebrity.

Jamie Hyneman, one of the hosts of the popular show Mythbusters, will be at the event at 1 p.m. for a Q&A session.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 8, but more importantly, register today for your chance to win a cool new toy. Click here for more information on how to register.

