3 arrested for allegedly starting fight during tailgate at LSU football game

Three men from Lake Charles were arrested on LSU's campus for allegedly starting a fight at a tailgate party during the football game.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the LSU Police Department, the fight happened Saturday at roughly 6 p.m. on the LSU Parade Grounds.

James Charles Baggett, 18, John Michael Baggett, 22, and Joseph Tritico Manuel, 18, were arrested after the victim claims that all three "attacked him" after he asked them to leave.

"Two independent witnesses stated that [the suspects] were causing a disturbance, attempting to start fights with a group at the parade grounds," states the probable cause report. "The witnesses stated that they observed the victim ask [the suspects] to leave the area. The witnesses stated that [the suspects] started fighting with the injured victim along with a second victim, who did not wish to press charges."

The victim reportedly suffered an ankle injury and fell to the ground. The victim claims that the trio continued to hit him with closed fists while he was on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital in "extreme pain."

All three men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree battery and disturbing the peace by public intoxication.

