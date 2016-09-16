Crews ramp up fight against mosquitoes following flood

All the water dumped on south Louisiana more than a month ago has fueled the fight against mosquitoes.

Two nights a week, crews with East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement take to the skies, spraying areas across the parish. It is an ongoing effort to prevent the pesky parasites from invading neighborhoods.

"We've caught as many as 9,000 in a trap. We probably could have caught more except the trap filled up so we've been focusing a lot of our efforts on trying to control this species. It's kind of a permanent flood water mosquito," said Randy Vaeth.

It has been more than a month since floodwaters ravaged the area, and Vaeth said, since then, they have been spraying around the clock, particularly in areas in the southeast part of the parish.

"It's kind of a sporadic site. I mean we're doing calls all over the parish for residences, but the big populations of the floodwater mosquitoes are still confined mostly to the southeast part of the parish particularly the area around Highland Road, Country Club, Santa Maria near Pecue all the way east to HooShooToo Rd," Vaeth added.

They have been paying close attention to places where debris is still piled high because those are the prime spots for standing water to collect and the insects to breed.

While most folks are in recovery mode, Vaeth said it is still important that people have their yards treated.

Even if the home did not flood, Vaeth said it is a good idea for residents to get their property treated regularly because tall grass plants could be the perfect spot for adult mosquitoes to hide.

"I just pick up the phone and they'll come once a week and I call them all the time," said Susan Hartquist.

Hartquist said her home did not flood, but still she calls in on a monthly basis to get her home inspected, something she has been doing for roughly 20 years. While she has not had any major problems with mosquitoes, she said having the professionals check for them regularly gives her peace of mind.

"They're a good group of people and very nice and very accommodating," Hartquist said. "I'm glad they're here to help me out and they've always come whenever I call."

The mosquito spraying service is free. Click here to make an appointment.

