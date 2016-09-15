New York animal rescue delivers host of flood recovery supplies

More than a month since floodwaters overtook portions of south Louisiana, donations continue to come in from all over the country.

Members of Spirit’s Promise, a horse rescue in Long Island, New York, sent crates of dog food, horse feed, and other supplies to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center Thursday and plan to distribute them to local animal rescues throughout the weekend.

"We brought about $10,000 to $12,000 worth of horse grain and medical supplies for horses," said Spirit’s Promise founder Marisa Striano.

Striano said they initially set out to help local animal rescues by delivering the supplies and also helping out with the animals taken in after the flood, but once word spread about the Baton Rouge trip, New York area law enforcement agencies stepped in, sending donations of their own.

The donations, which came from the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association, the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, and the Suffolk county Police Benevolent Association, are for local police officers’ families who are still in the middle of post-flood recovery.

The donations include backpacks, school supplies and even gift cards to McDonald’s and Lowe’s.

"Clearly they're multi-tasking while they're down here in the Baton Rouge, south Louisiana area," said David Young, spokesman for the Louisiana Troopers Association.

Most of the group's efforts will be based out of the Louisiana Troopers Association. Apart from the gift cards and school supplies, they will also be dropping off monetary donations including a $10,000 check to the Baton Rouge Police Department and a $2,000 check to the family of East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier.

The generous donations from officers countless miles away are something Lindsay Ekizian said reinforces the bond shared by all law enforcement.

"When one hurts, the other one feels it and they just come together and want to help no matter where they are in the country," Ekizian added.

"It means a lot coming from one officer to another even though, as you point out, it comes all the way from New York, but there's been a special bond between New York and Louisiana ever since Katrina," Ekizian said. "It hasn't gone away and we continue to keep that bond close."

