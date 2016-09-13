Burglary suspect now wanted for murder after 69-year-old woman dies from injuries

Police say a possible burglary suspect is now wanted for murder after a woman died from injuries sustained during a struggle.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened August 11 at a home on Oaklon Drive. The victim, Earnestine Johnson, 69, died September 8.

Investigators say Johnson was the victim of a burglary at his home. The male intruder broke into the home and was confronted by Johnson.

"The suspect shoved Johnson, causing her to fall and strike her face," said Sgt. L'jean Mckneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department. "Johnson was transported to a local hospital and later died at a rehabilitation facility."

An autopsy was conducted and concluded that Johnson died because of the injury caused during the struggle.

If you know anything regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

