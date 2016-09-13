Officials estimate more than $276M in damage for farmers due to historic flooding

Farmers are feeling the pain of historic flooding due to loss of crops and damage to infrastructure.

"The flooding throughout much of South Louisiana impacted the production and quality of our crops," said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M "As the rain continues throughout the state, we expect these numbers to increase yet again because of excess moisture which causes damage to crops and harvest delays.”

Strain will travel to Washington D.C. Wednesday to seek additional funding for farmers. His office estimates the current damage total at $276,697,110.

RELATED: Assistance for employees, businesses, farmers impacted by flooding

“I am working closely with Governor John Bel Edwards to secure funding and assistance for our agricultural producers," he said.

This is the second major flooding event to impact Louisiana's agriculture and livestock industry.

"In March, the LSU AgCenter estimated $90 million in damages from a similar rainfall event that caused widespread flooding in North Louisiana," said Strain. "Livestock and infrastructure losses plus an increase in production costs were the result of that weather event.”

Strain traveled to Washington D.C. last week with Governor Edwards to testify before Congress.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.