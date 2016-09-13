Troopers search for hit and run driver responsible for death of pedestrian

A 26-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Pete's Hwy. Investigators are now searching for the person who hit him.

According to a press release from the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. They say Donald Arnett was walking near the fog line when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a full sized, white utility truck.

Arnett was taken to a local hospital, but he later died as a result of his injuries.

If you know anything about this case or the identity of the driver, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

