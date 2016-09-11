Woman arrested for negligent homicide after accidentally shooting boyfriend

Police arrested a woman for negligent homicide after she claims she accidentally shot her boyfriend in the chest.

"Her life was not threatened, nor did she sustain serious injury," explains the Baton Rouge Police officer in the probable cause report.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 11 at a home on Ave. B. Police say Christopher Payne, 27, died after he was shot in the chest by his girlfriend Larriana Hughes, 25.

"…[Payne] retrieved a handgun from [Hughes] driver door," states the report. "He loaded a bullet into the chamber of the handgun and placed it between the legs of [Hughes], pointing away from her. [Hughes] then stated that [Payne] put both of his hands up and told her that was her chance to get rid of him."

At that point Hughes allegedly told officers that she picked up the gun to put it on the passenger seat. She allegedly claims that when she did this, Payne slapped her, which caused the gun to go off.

"[Hughes] stated that the shooting was accidental and not in self defense or out of anger," notes the report. "[Hughes] immediately called 911 and rendered aid to [Payne] until police arrived."

The report also notes that Payne slapped Hughes at least two times prior to the shooting.

Hughes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, this shooting is the seventh death during 2016 to be classified as a negligent homicide homicide.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.