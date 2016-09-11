Beloved Raising Cane's mascot dies at age 17

The average dog has a lifespan of 13 years, but Cane II was no average dog.

You know her fluffy face from the commercials. If you’ve attended the Krewe of Mutts parade you probably gave her a pat on the head.

“We will miss our sweet girl,” posts the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Facebook page.

According to the post, Cane II was 17 years old. She was born in 1999.

Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves opened the first restaurant in Baton Rouge in 1996. He named the restaurant after his dog.

“The name of the restaurant was going to be ‘Sockeye’s Chicken Fingers’ after the Sockeye salmon I fished for in Alaska to raise money to start the restaurant,” states the Raising Cane’s website. “Luckily, a friend convinced me to name the first restaurant after my dog.”

The story goes that his dog, Cane, would hang around the restaurant while he was renovating the building. When the friendly yellow lab and namesake of the restaurant passed away, Graves’ wife, Gwen, surprised him with a new yellow lab puppy for Christmas.

“Cane II has become a very popular and well-known dog and stays busy with restaurant visits, community activities, and is often with us at our Restaurant Support Office,” states the website. “As a certified pet therapy dog, Cane II takes weekly visits with Gwen to Children’s Hospitals.”

The “one love” concept may have not been inspired by a dog, but Cane II certainly shared in the great success that has become the Raising Cane’s franchise.

