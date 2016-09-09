Convicted felon accused of sexual battery, rape

A man accused of rape and groping a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store has been arrested, according to jail records.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Johnson, 33, is accused of an incident in Prairieville and in Baton Rouge.

The Prairieville incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Winn-Dixie grocery store on Airline Hwy. The victim told investigators that a man who approached the victim was initially asking for directions.

"Johnson began groping the victim," officials said in a press release. "He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red writing, dark pants and red tennis shoes and driving a black Dodge Challenger with tinted windows."

Johnson also has an active warrant with the Baton Rouge Police Department for second-degree rape. The warrant states that the incident occurred on May 13, 2016. The victim called police after going to a local hospital to have a rape kit completed.

Officials say Johnson has a "lengthy criminal history."

Johnson was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday, Sept. 10. He was booked into the parish jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.