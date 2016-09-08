Volunteers seek help to keep donations flowing in Livingston Parish

A group of volunteers has been busy delivering cold water and ice chests to several Livingston Parish neighborhoods, including the Eastover Estates community in Denham Springs, but they say they need help to keep the donations flowing.

The Church at Addis in West Baton Rouge Parish spearheaded the effort in the past week, delivering not only cold water but other necessities to families who need it most.

On Thursday afternoon, Melba Williams along with volunteers from the Baton Rouge chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) delivered more water and ice chests. Williams got involved with the need after reaching out to the church.

"I just loaded up with what our friends brought us and came into Eastover and it is amazing," Williams said.

The donations are a gift that residents in the affected communities say means people truly care.

"To know that somebody cared enough to take the time and get all of these coolers together and all these drinks together and bring them in here, it just really means a lot to our community just to see people come out here and try and help us," said Amanda Pearson.

It may seem as simple as bending down getting some water out of an ice chest and handing it out, but Williams said it is a job that is much bigger than just one person. The volunteers said they are open to anyone willing to keep the effort going.

"If you d rop the ice chests off at MADD, we're going to get it out here. If you d rop it off at Addis, they're going to get it out here," Williams added. "We're going to make sure so please help us. They need you and we need you."

Volunteers like Cory Lablat with the Cajun Navy have been helping since floodwaters invaded the neighborhood, but he said the extra help coming from Lafayette, from Tennessee, and even from across the river in West Baton Rouge Parish is greatly appreciated.

"You get so many people coming in and out of here who don't have ice chests, who don't have ice and who can't get ice or can't afford ice. We're able to be here for them and provide for them and just give it out to the people who need it," he said.

Volunteers say the effort will continue as long as there is a need. Anyone willing to help can d rop off ice chests and waters at the Church at Addis on Hwy. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish or at the MADD office on South Sherwood Forest Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

