Police text missing mom, 'We have your kids'

After finding three young children home alone, police attempted to contact their mother. Police say she didn't answer her cellphone, but did respond back with a text message.

"Who dis MzJ [heart face] 2 U Biiih [wink face] [kiss face]," was the message they received.

They replied, "This is the police. We have your kids. Call BRPD 4th District at 389-3033."

The children were located by police at a home on Byron Street after they were dispatched there at roughly 11 p.m. Wednesday evening because of an alarm. All three children were under the age of 9.

"After exhausting all resources trying to make contact with the [mother], [I] transported the children back to 4th District where they were provided food and drinks," writes the officer in the probable cause report.

The officer says he tried to call the mother, Angelica Minyette Causey, 28, on her cell phone. The officer says she sent the text message at roughly 12:33 a.m.

Causey reportedly arrived at 4th District around 2:35 a.m. to pick up her children, but she was placed in handcuffs instead.

During questioning, Causey allegedly admitted to leaving the children alone in the home. The report claims she told the officer she went to move items from her apartment with her friend.

Causey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with child desertion. Prison records indicate that she is being held on two additional warrants, though it does not state what the charges. Her bond is set at $15,000.

