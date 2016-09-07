CATS to suspend Touchdown Express due to ongoing flood-related issues

Recovery from flooding is the top priority for the CATS bus system. Officials say that's the reason the company does not intend to provide the Touchdown Express for the majority, and possibly the entire, football season.

“Providing service to the community through special routes like Touchdown Express is an important part of what we do at CATS. Unfortunately, we do not feel that this is a service we can provide for the next several weeks while also providing regular, fixed route service, which is our top priority, as local businesses also try to recover with workers and shoppers that we transport” said Interim CEO Bill Deville. “CATS is looking forward to launching Touchdown Express service later in the season.”

CATS says it has restored service to most of its regular routes. However, some buses are experiencing mechanical issues after driving through floodwaters and many employees were affected by flooding.

“During the flooding, our Operations Team worked around the clock to plan for routes and ensure that we were helping officials with evacuations and rescue missions. I am extremely proud of the work CATS employees did during this time. CATS remains committed to helping our community recover and will assist in any way that we can.”

CATS will continue to offer limited service on some lines and no service on others as it works to serve the community with a limited staff and vehicles. CATS will re-evaluate its resources in the coming weeks to determine if it can service Touchdown Express.

CATS is posting daily routes online here: http://www.brcats.com/rider-alerts.

