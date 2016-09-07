Live After Five continues 18th season of free concerts

After a summer of dramatic events, Baton Rouge could use some time to relax. The Fall 2016 Live After Five concert series is a chance to do just that.

Live After Five is the longest running outdoor concert series in the history of Baton Rouge. An estimated 100,000 people attend each year.

Beginning September 9, 2016, the 18th season of the Live After Five concert series will be held at Repentance Park, which is located behind the Old State Capitol off River Road.

List of performances:

Sept. 9: Rockin’ Dopsie Jr and the Zydeco Twisters

Sept. 16: Bag of Donuts (Canceled due to inclement weather)

Sept. 23: Michael Foster Project

Sept. 30: Kenny Neal

Oct. 7: Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

Oct. 14: Travis Matte & The Kingpins

Oct. 21: David St. Romain

Oct. 28: New Orleans Karma

