Live After Five continues 18th season of free concerts

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

After a summer of dramatic events, Baton Rouge could use some time to relax. The Fall 2016 Live After Five concert series is a chance to do just that.

Live After Five is the longest running outdoor concert series in the history of Baton Rouge. An estimated 100,000 people attend each year.

Beginning September 9, 2016, the 18th season of the Live After Five concert series will be held at Repentance Park, which is located behind the Old State Capitol off River Road.

List of performances:

  • Sept. 9: Rockin’ Dopsie Jr and the Zydeco Twisters
  • Sept. 16: Bag of Donuts (Canceled due to inclement weather) 
  • Sept. 23: Michael Foster Project
  • Sept. 30: Kenny Neal
  • Oct. 7: Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
  • Oct. 14: Travis Matte & The Kingpins
  • Oct. 21: David St. Romain
  • Oct. 28: New Orleans Karma

For more information on each of the performers, click here

