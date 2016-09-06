New shelter center opens in Amite for animals rescued from flooding

Thousands of animals were rescued from flood waters in southeast Louisiana. Although hundreds have returned to their owners, many are still considered "lost."

The Humane Society of Louisiana has opened a new disaster relief shelter has opened in Amite, La. The new shelter is being operated in conjunction with the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue group based out of Asheville, North Carolina.

The shelter was opened in response to the closure of the shelter in Livingston Parish.

“The choice was easy,” said Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the charity. “We owe it to the animal victims of this terrible disaster to keep working tirelessly in on their behalf.”

Roughly 100 animals were relocated over the Labor Day weekend.

Along with housing those animals that have not yet been claimed, the disaster shelter will serve as a location for those who are unable to properly care for their pets due to flooding issues.

“The initial phase of recovery in the area will take many long months,” says Dorson. “Volunteers are needed to work hands-on at the site. We also need people with trucks willing to help transport food and supplies around the region."

A wish list is posted on the group's web site at Humanela.org. The group’s Resource Coordinator, Jennifer Rowan, may be reached at Jennifer@humanela.org for donations of multiple pallets of food and supplies.

Those looking for a rescued pet are encouraged to contact them at info@humanela.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HumaneLA.

