13-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

13-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
ST MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A 13-year-old from Morgan City girl died after she was hit by a vehicle.  

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Officials say Allyson Duval was walking near Lake Palourde Road when she was hit by a truck.  

Duval was rushed to the hospital, but she died as a result of her injuries.  

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Nguyen, 32, was not injured during the crash.  

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly