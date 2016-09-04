13-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle

A 13-year-old from Morgan City girl died after she was hit by a vehicle.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Officials say Allyson Duval was walking near Lake Palourde Road when she was hit by a truck.

Duval was rushed to the hospital, but she died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Nguyen, 32, was not injured during the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

