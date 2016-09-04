Two women sent to hospital after shooting during domestic dispute

Two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home on Marydon Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The neighborhood is located in the area of Greenwell Springs Rd. and Oak Villa Blvd.

The two women were transported to the hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was due to a domestic incident that started inside the home. They believe they have identified the suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect, but say they are actively searching for him.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.