Construction phase of Shelter at Home program kicks off in Baton Rouge

Thousands of people applied for the state’s Shelter at Home program and construction is underway for many residents.

It only took a few questions plus a signature and inspectors got to work inside Jacqueline Trask’s Park Forest East home looking for anything they can do to help her along the road to recovery.

The flurry of activity inside the home is all part of the state’s Shelter at Home program, which got underway early Friday morning.

"We're really giving them the necessities that you need to live back in your home and then allow them to start the true rebuilding process," said contractor Billy Sullivan.

The work should not exceed $15,000 and is by no means a full-scale project. Contractors hired through the state are just providing the basics like removing wall insulation, reinstalling sinks and appliances, and sanitizing the home to make sure any mold left behind is eliminated.

Trask moved into her home a few months before the flood hit and this year was supposed to be an exciting new chapter, but now that she is weeks into her cleanup she said it is nice to finally see some progress.

"I didn't expect all of this but they're starting to work," Trask said. "They're actually starting to work and I'm very surprised."

Trask said the most impressive part of the process is how quickly things have been moving along. The inspection took about twenty minutes and crews got straight to work getting her home back livable.

While it may not be perfect, she is hopeful that her home will one day be whole again.

"It's going to come back together. This is going to be my house again, my home again," Trask added.

Residents are still encouraged to apply to the program.

