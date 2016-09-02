EBR Metro Council to hold special meeting related to home elevation codes

Council members in East Baton Rouge Parish will hold a special meeting to discuss the issues related to people who could be forced to elevate their homes due to the historic flood event.

The special council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at City Hall in downtown Baton Rouge. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and it is open to the public.

Three items are listed on the agenda for the meeting. They include an update on debris removal, discussion of minimum elevation requirements for residential dwellings, and amendments to city development codes.

In particular, the change to the city development codes would be the deletion of requirements for the "lowest floor elevation to exceed the record inundation."

The reason for proposing this amendment is due to the unprecedented nature of the flood event. If the code remains as it is, thousands of people who own property in areas that had never experienced flooding before would be required to raise their homes.

According to new data, an estimated 159,731 people in the parish have been impacted by flooding.

Nearly half of East Baton Rouge Parish sustained damage from flooding that started on August 12. Roughly 227 square miles, including 64,947 structures, experienced significant flooding.

The area of the parish that had the greatest percentage of damage was the City of Central with 81.72 percent. Second was the City of Zachary with 47.2 percent, followed by the City of Baker with 45.3 percent. The City of Baton Rouge had the lowest percentage at 27.4 percent, but it is the largest city within the parish and had 24.1 square miles of damage.

During the flood event, thirteen people died. Five of those occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish.

