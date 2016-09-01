Man out on bond arrested a second time for same charge

A man who was out on bond for an arrest related to drug charges is back behind bars after he was allegedly caught committing the same crime.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Trent Simoneaux, 23, was arrested Monday, Aug. 29 during a traffic stop in Labadieville.

"For officer safety, deputies did a pat down search of Simoneaux and located cocaine as well as paraphernalia," officials said in a press release.

Simoneaux was reportedly out on bond because he was arrested less than two weeks before the traffic stop.

"Simoneaux was arrested on August 15, 2016 on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation," the release explained.

