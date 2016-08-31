New Roads residents hope recent flood will spark response, solutions

Some residents in Pointe Coupee Parish are hoping the record floods trigger action in their community.

They say the high water is nothing new and, in fact, it has earned the Pecan Acres subdivision in New Roads the nickname "Flood City."

It is a nightmare for people living on Pecan Drive West, but Sylvia Williams said the recent flooding may have been just what they needed to shed new light on the ongoing problem.

The street is higher than many homes in the subdivision and Williams said that is just one of the many problems plaguing property owners there. She said the biggest issue is the fact that the space used to be a dump site.

"When I look outside I have to remember it as a dump, being told people could remember coming out here dumping their trash in this subdivision," she said.

The residents have called the subdivision Flood City because just about every single time it rains, they say it floods. It is something Williams found out right away after she inherited the home from her parents.

While everyone else has been dealing with the 100-year flood, Williams said she and her neighbors have been dealing with the two-year flood. She said since 2008, her home has taken on water more times than she can count.

"When the first panel came down the guy who pulled it down screamed and he said you have black mold," Williams added.

Williams has been trying to get the problem addressed for years, but the recent flood, she said, is the last straw. It left her home covered in black mold and claimed countless irreplaceable items, like pictures of her parents. She emailed retired Army General Russel Honore earlier in the week and, to her surprise, he responded.

"It was him and what he said was ‘I'll be there tomorrow and you put on your working shoes because we're going to work and we're going to get results.’"

A New Roads native, Honore not only got Gov. John Bel Edwards to tour some of the affected areas, but also sat in on a meeting Wednesday with city-parish leaders to make sure the problem does not go unnoticed.

"Many efforts have been made, but they've been band-aid type approaches to fixing it," Honore said. "It's morally wrong and we must appeal to our politicians to step up and be creative and find gr ants that can help these people."

Williams also attended the meeting and she said it is exciting to see progress.

"Now I do have faith. I have more faith that something is going to happen to alleviate this situation," she added.

City-parish leaders met Monday and they also plan to meet again Tuesday at the New Roads City Courthouse to iron out both short-term and long-term solutions for residents.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.