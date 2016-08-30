Police: 5 roommates arrested for robbing store for rent money

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2bGYuPp

Police say five people participated in at least two armed robberies to get cash they were planning to use to pay for rent.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the first robbery happened at a Circle K store located on Perkins Road. It happened at roughly 3:25 a.m.

The clerk reportedly told investigators that two men came in, pointed a gun in her face, then demanded money. She said she gave them less than $50, which one man placed in a black bag.

The suspects left the store and got away in a vehicle.

A short time later, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to a Circle K store on Essen Lane.

"Two suspects entered the business wearing concealing clothing and cloths over their faces," states the report. "One suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other was carrying a black bag."

The suspects reportedly forced the clerk to open the registers. They got away, but police say they quickly located the suspected vehicle.

"The officer noticed that the license plate was covered with some sort of white cloth," states the report.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and claims to have seen a weapon and black bag. All five people in the vehicle were taken in for questioning.

"[He] stated they entered the business and robbed the clerk for cash," states the report. "[He] stated that they all live together and know each other personally and robbed the business' for rent money."

Terry Joseph, Alvin Rogers, Kailia Scott, Signy Ragas, and Roidaniell Williams were all arrested and charged with armed robbery. They were all booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

