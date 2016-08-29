Man charged with negligent homicide for death of wife

A 39-year-old man was arrested for negligent homicide after he allegedly critically injured his wife during an argument.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department the incident happened on July 30, 2016 at roughly 8 p.m.

Investigators say Kalvin Hawkins and his wife Shadelle Hawkins, 49, were involved in an argument in the 1900 block of Rosenwald Rd. When things became heated, Shadelle allegedly got in the driver seat of Kalvin's vehicle.

"Kalvin pulled Shadelle out of the vehicle and began to drive away as Shadelle grabbed the driver's door," officials said in a press release. "While the vehicle was in motion, Kalvin tried prying her hands from the vehicle."

They say Kalvin "abruptly stopped" the vehicle, which caused Shadelle to fall to the ground. He then left the area after realizing that she was seriously hurt.

Shadelle was taken to a local hospital, but she later died as a result of her injuries from the accident.

Kalvin was initially arrested for aggravated second-degree battery. On Monday, August 29, the charge was upgraded to negligent homicide.

