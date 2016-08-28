DCFS prepares for Phase Two of DSNAP distribution

Employees with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) spent much of the day Sunday transforming the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus into a DSNAP distribution site, one of several set to open Monday morning.

"We expect seven to ten thousand people to show up tomorrow morning across all the sites in Baton Rouge,” said Marketa Walker, secretary for DCFS.

Staff have been working for a few days, making sure computers are ready to go and getting signs in place. With DSNAP sites in East Baton Rouge, Acadia, Ascension, and Lafayette Parishes, Phase Two of distribution is the largest of the three scheduled distributions.

Kim Matherne is the executive director for economic stability for DCFS. She said the job is so massive, employees will be brought in from all over the state.

"Our workers that are in Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria, and Lake Charles, we're pulling all of them,” said Matherne. “From New Orleans and even Thibodeaux, we're pulling all of those staff to come in and work disaster here."

The F. G. Clark Activity Center is the largest site that will be activated Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Other EBR locations include the Council on Aging Capital City Event Center on Florida Blvd., Gloryland Baptist Church on Greenwell

Springs Rd.,and the Louisiana Leadership Institute on Hooper Rd.

In Ascension Parish, the DSNAP site will be at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.



WHERE TO GO: Information from @LouisianaDCFS about phase two of DSNAP distribution which starts tomorrow. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/jySaJp4BM2 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) August 28, 2016



Because there are countless people expected to apply, DCFS employees say applicants can help speed up the process by pre-registering online, bringing a form of photo ID when they apply, and following the alphabet system to ensure they show up on the right day.



Applicants can find out which day they should apply by clicking here.

Staff members say one of the most important things applicants can do is be patient and know that people will help them.

"We're going to help you at the computer and ask you questions. We have 175 computers here and we can move a person in about 12 minutes,” Walters said.

DSNAP facilities will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. More than 46,000 households and $18 million have been distributed for Phase One of the DSNAP program.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.