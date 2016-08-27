Baton Rouge General staff overwhelmed by huge donation from TN hospital

There has been a large outpouring of support from all over the country after recent flooding ravaged much of South Louisiana, but one donation from Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee has staff at Baton Rouge General overwhelmed with gratitude.

Volunteers spent much of Saturday afternoon hard at work unpacking an 18-wheeler full of donations at the hospital’s Employee Services Center.

Anne Segura, spokeswoman for Baton Rouge General, said the supplies are special because they came from another community hospital

nearly eight hours away. She said the staff at the Tennessee hospital was eager to help.

"They reached out to us last week when they first saw the flooding that was going on and decided that they wanted to help their fellow SEC town, I guess their fellow community health system and so they've donated all of this," Segura said.

It is a gift that could not have come at a better time. Nearly a third of the staff, roughly 1,000 employees at Baton Rouge General, were impacted by recent flooding and as the donations pile up, so do the resources available to get those affected through this difficult time.

"Anything that we can do to take the anxiety and stress off of our employees as they go through this we think is our goal,” Segura added.

There is not a single room in the Baton Rouge General Employee Services Center that is not stocked with donations, including several areas that are packed with toiletries and cleaning supplies.

The staff at Erlanger donated not only cleaning supplies, but also bedding, clothing, and new scrubs. Segura said it is a need only staff at another hospital would understand.

"Most hospitals use multi-colored scrubs and this is the color we did not have, so it was exactly what we needed,” she added.

As staff members dig through pile after pile of generosity, they cannot help but feel overwhelmed and thankful for their friends from Tennessee.

"We're more than blessed and we're overwhelmed by what's been given to us,” Segura said.

Baton Rouge General staff say after this, should something happen to Erlanger or any other community hospital, they will be the first ones in line to help.

