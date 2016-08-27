Ryan's Run held in downtown BR to raise awareness for sickle cell anemia

Runners wound their way through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, August 27 for the 5th Annual Ryan's Run for sickle cell anemia.

The event, hosted by the Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Foundation, seeks to raise awareness about the blood disease. The run was slightly less attended this year than previous years following recent flooding, but organizers say it was still important to go forward with the event.

"You know, even though it's a fundraiser for us, after everything that occurred here in the City of Baton Rouge, we didn't care about the money piece anymore. We wanted to go on with the event and give people an opportunity just to come out and to forget about what happened and just enjoy themselves," said Lorri Burgess, event organizer.

The run's name-sake, former NFL star, Ryan Clark, was in attendance and WAFB’s very own Scottie Hunter served as an emcee for the event.

