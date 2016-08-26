Louisiana mamas come to the rescue of flood victims

Jessica Alonzo and Mallory David are lifelong best friends and together, they own a local photography business. When the horrors of the epic flooding began to sink in, they had to answer a calling to do something to help in any way they could.

They thought of all the families who lost everything. They thought of all the moms, unable to comfort their children with a favorite toy or even with clothes for them to wear. Their idea was to create a Facebook page called Louisiana Mamas to the Rescue, which is designed to allow moms to help other moms in need.

The page has gained almost 6,000 followers in just over a week. The response has been tremendous.

They've been collecting donations at 7341 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. Collections will continue on Saturday, August 27. Mothers in need will be able to pick up items they need at this location as well. The location is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

