Hundreds of lost animals fill Baton Rouge rescue shelter

One shelter in Baton Rouge has cared for over 650 animals brought there due to historic flooding. The shelter is struggling to care for and reunite these pets with their owners.

"We're averaging about 28 a day," said Beth Brewster, the shelter's executive director.

As of Thursday, Sept. 1, The Companion Animal Alliance has placed roughly 150 animals in foster homes and roughly 100 in additional offsite facilities. Over 125 animals have been successfully reunited with their owners, but that leaves nearly 300 animals still at the Baton Rouge shelter location.

"There are no animals here that are owned and there are no adoptables," she explained. "If you're missing an animal, come here."

Finding owners of missing animals has proved to be more than just a challenge, it almost seems impossible. However, thanks to posts on social media, the shelter has managed to make those reunions happen.

"We owe a great deal to the many caring individuals who have posted pictures and messages on their social media sites to help connect these animals with their owners," said Brewster. "It is very gratifying to our volunteers and staff to witness the moment when a lost pet is finally reunited with their owner."

Sadly, the rescue is now faced with the difficult decision to place some of these animals for adoption.

Until the shelter can resume normal operations, they will remain in need of extra help.

"Right now we're in need of financial donations," she said. "We're buying a lot of medicine."

The Companion Animal Alliance is located at 2680 Progress Rd. in Baton Rouge. If you have questions you can call (225) 774-7701

For more information on the ways you can help various animal organizations and rescue groups that were impacted by flooding, click here.

