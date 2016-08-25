Answers for your questions related to mold remediation

Due to the extensive flooding in the Greater Baton Rouge area, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors (LSLBC) has received many questions by homeowners regarding whether they can legally remove or remediate mold in their own homes.



“Under the Louisiana Contractors Licensing Law, property owners and/or their tenants are allowed to perform mold remediation without a license on their own properties,” said LSLBC Executive Director Michael McDuff. “However, when hiring a contractor specifically for the purpose of performing mold remediation work, the contractor must hold a Mold Remediation license with the State Licensing Board for Contractors."

The Louisiana Contractors Licensing Law defines mold remediation as “the removal, cleaning, sanitizing, demolition, or other treatment, including preventive activities, of mold or mold-contaminated matter that was not purposely grown at that location,” and states that the scope of the work for mold remediation “applies only to the regulation of mold-related activities that affect indoor air quality and does not apply to routine cleaning when not conducted for the purpose of mold remediation.”



Mold assessments, on the other hand, do not require a license. If an assessment is performed, LA R.S. 37:2187 requires that the person performing the assessment must provide a written report to each person for whom he performs such services for compensation. The assessment cannot be performed by the same company that is performing the mold remediation for which the assessment is made.



Some individuals and companies are marketing “mold free certificates” to be presented to prospective buyers when a homeowner sells their home. The LSLBC is not aware of any current legal requirement for a mold certificate or inspection or clearance for homes that have been flooded. Homeowners concerned about the future sale of their homes may want to talk to their insurance agent or mortgage lender or realtor to determine what evidence might be acceptable at the time of sale to show that flood issues affecting the home have been properly addressed.



To locate a licensed Mold Remediation contractor, use the contractor search function located on the LSLBC website at www.lacontractor.org. You can also download the free “LA Contractor” mobile app available on the website or call LSLBC at 1-800-256-1392.



Information provided by the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.