Cajun Army emerges, provides free help to flood victims

A new group called the Cajun Army is hitting the streets across South Louisiana, helping people with recovery efforts.

Similar to the Cajun Navy, who provided countless water rescues when flood waters were at their highest, the group offers a 'more boots on the ground' approach to help those in need.

Suzanne Foret recently enlisted and joined fellow soldiers to gut a home on Lake Avenue in Baton Rouge.

"It feels really good to get out there and help each other and help out other people and get this situation handled," Foret said. "We're taking care of each other. Louisiana takes care of each other and that's what we're doing."

Volunteers are not just coming from Louisiana. The group started a week ago under the command of Chris King and two of his friends. Now thanks to social media and a walkie-talkie phone app, the force is now about 3,000 volunteers strong from all over the country.

"We've got people in Wisconsin, Texas, Mississippi, and Florida," King said. "We got all kind of people that are connected with us working behind the scenes from computers."

King said he never expected the group to catch on the way it has, but said it is a blessing to be a blessing to others.

"The three of us that kind of kicked this thing off we look at each other going ‘what in the world did we start?’ But it's something special," King added.

Despite the explosion of recruits, the group is a well-oiled machine, with some crews deployed in homes and others delivering supplies and even food.

Raejean Tubre said she was actually helped by the group. It is something that encouraged her to sign up.

"Once I saw how awesome it was to be helped, I immediately went and offered my own time," she said.

Volunteers are working long days, but no one is getting paid. In fact, the group is not even asking for money. They say what is most needed is more people to get involved.

"The need is out there and we just need people," Tubre said.

While there is no salute or uniform, the army is just ordinary people looking to do some extraordinary work.

Click here to volunteer with the Cajun Army or register for help from the group.

