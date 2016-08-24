Police search for attempted murder suspect who was displaced by flooding

What started as a call for help with a traffic crash ended with police searching for an attempted murder suspect that they have been unable to locate because he was displaced by flooding.

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department say they responded to a crash on Monday, Aug. 22. When first responders got to the scene, however, the quickly learned that there was more to this crash than they first believed.

"They discovered that the vehicle which had been in the accident had multiple bullet entry holes in the driver side door," said Sgt. Steve Nethken in a press release. "The driver was also found to have suffered from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen along with other minor injuries from the accident."

Investigators learned that the suspect, Mikhail Purpera, 38, had earlier been involved in an argument with a female passenger of the vehicle. When the vehicle left Purpera's residence, he allegedly stole a vehicle and began following them.

"Purpera allegedly pulled along side of the victim’s vehicle and fired several shots into the drivers door," Sgt. Nethken explained. "All attempts to locate Purpera whom is believed to have been currently displaced by recently flooding have been unsuccessful."

If you know anything regarding Purpera's whereabouts, call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

