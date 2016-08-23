Runnels school to reopen after flooding with temporary locations

Some students of an independent school in Baton Rouge will return to class beginning Wednesday. However, not all will return to the same campus.

Runnels was one of the many schools inundated by water. The main campus that houses the elementary through high school classrooms is located on South Harrell's Ferry Rd and it has been closed since the flooding began a little less than two weeks ago.

Two nearby schools have opened their doors to provide temporary classrooms.

"We are extremely grateful to those in the community who have opened their hearts and doors to our school family," said Marcia Mackay, Headmaster.

Kindergarten: Opens Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the Runnels Preschool campus on Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Roue.

Grades 5-12: School year starts on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the campus of Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Mollyea Dr. in Baton Rouge.

Grades 1-4: School begins on Monday, Aug. 29, on the campus of Brighton Elementary on Bereford Dr. in Baton Rouge.

The main campus will undergo restoration, but officials have not yet provided a timeline for reopening. The school is currently holding a fundraising campaign to pay for the damage. Click here for information about that effort.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.