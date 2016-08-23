Two men arrested for two separate cases of sexual assault

Detectives in Assumption Parish have arrested two men for two different cases regarding alleged sexual assault.

In the first case, officials with the Sheriff's Office say that Michell Borne, 47, is being held on a $35,000 bond after being arrested for several sex crimes. He was arrested on August 17 for third-degree rape, sexual battery and violation of a protective order.

The investigation was launched July 25, 2016, but officials did not release any information regarding the circumstances of the case. This is not uncommon in cases involving sexual abuse due to the nature of the crime.

In the second case, investigators arrested James E. Viscardis Jr, 21, is being held on a $70,000 bond after being arrested for second degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, simple burglary, and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Officials say the original complaint was filed on August 18, 2016. He's accused of sexual assaulting a juvenile over a two-year period.

Both men are being held in the Assumption Parish Prison.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.