Special council meeting addresses $3M in damages to city property, equipment

City vehicles and equipment are among the damage caused by historic flooding in East Baton Rouge Parish.

During a special council meetings held Monday, August 22, officials announced that flooding is responsible for roughly $3 million worth of damage to first responder vehicles and equipment.

The total includes 69 vehicles for the Baton Rouge Police Department, 50 vehicles for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, damage to two fire stations, three fire trucks and more.

Also discussed during the meeting is the cleanup effort in residential areas. Debris removal crews are currently slightly ahead of schedule and additional areas for pickups were announced Monday morning.

