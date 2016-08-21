Denham Springs comic book owner swears to reopen flooded store

Floodwaters in south Louisiana have not only devastated homes but have also left many businesses in ruin.

It is easy to see the difference water can make to a business, but Eddie Kay said he is determined to restore his comic book shop and reopen his business off Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

Kay took pictures just days after flood waters ravaged the Southeast Cards and Comics in the Denham Springs Flea Market. It was a far cry from the organized shop it was before intense flooding left many parts of south Louisiana underwater.

"This area behind the counter right here this hasn't been touched yet."

It has been almost a week since Kay first walked through the wreck of his business and he said now it is just as overwhelming.

"We had about 18,000 comics in here and looking through 18,000 one by one comics when they're wet can be pretty hard," Kay said. "There's still

piles I'm digging through that we just haven't gotten to yet so those things have still yet to be determined if we can save them or not."

From collector’s items to rare issues, the water did not discriminate on what it claimed. Soaked comic books still litter nearly every inch of the floor and unopened boxes of baseball cards are soaked through and covered in silt. Possibly the hardest part for Kay is knowing he will not be able to find many of the pieces ever again.

"Any collector knows there's some pieces that you look for that you've been looking for your whole life and when you find them you hold on to them. I do have a few special pieces of my own personal stuff at my home by here you know collectors come in and they want to see these things," Kay added.

The cleanup process has been slow, but Kay said he owes it to his customers to reopen as quickly as possible.

"We get a lot of families in here. I get moms with their sons, dads with their daughters, and grandparents with their grandkids," Kay said. "This is a place

that you can come whomever you are and find something that you're going to like and feel good about your visit when you leave."

Kay said he is committed to making sure the devastation in his business is not the final chapter for his comic book store.

Kay has only been able to salvage about 15 percent of his inventory. He said it will be up to the owner of the building whether he remains in the same spot or has to relocate.

