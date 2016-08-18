Residents thankful for meals, water provided by the National Guard

There was a bit of relief for the people in Livingston Parish as the National Guard showed up with food and water to help people who may only have the clothes on their backs.

Members of the National Guard spent much of the day Wednesday passing out ready-to-eat meals and clean drinking water, the essential items that people need to get through the next couple of days.

The line kept growing throughout the day as hundreds of people stopped by, desperate for some form of relief for those who have lost everything.

"Everything is ruined," said Sarah Miller. "There’s nothing that has not been affected by what happened. It’s terrible."

"Oh Lord, it’s just so much devastation out there. People are flooded in and losing everything," said Carolyn Nix.

Nix said the meals came just in time after days of not knowing where to turn.

"All the grocery stores were closed you know," Nix said. "You couldn’t get anything and even then you didn’t have the money to get it once they opened."

The National Guard unit came from Hammond and their precision was close to perfect. Some members kept traffic flowing while others constantly drove trucks in with more supplies. The goal was to get as many people in and out as possible. Those who received the food and water say they cannot quite put into words just how much they appreciate the help.

"I’m beyond thankful. As a matter of fact, I asked for extra because like nine of us are helping my son and we’re exhausted," said Carla Hart.

While the meals may not be gourmet, the people who received them say they are better.

"It’s a blessing that’s what it is. It’s incredible," Miller said.

